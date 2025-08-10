In a dramatic scene on the streets of Messina, thousands marched against the Italian government's plan to construct a monumental bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland. This controversial $15.5 billion project, lauded by some for its economic promises, faces criticism over potential environmental and criminal implications.

The plan, deemed the largest infrastructure project in the West by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, aims to create thousands of jobs and stimulate economic growth in the south. Yet, objections persist - from fears of earthquakes to the looming threat of mafia influences, and the displacement of 500 families to make way for construction.

With a span projected to exceed 3.7 kilometers, making it the world's longest suspension bridge, the project's preliminary steps await approval from Italy's Court of Audit. As debates rage on, Italy's commitment to security and crime prevention through rigorous legislative measures appears pivotal to its future course.

(With inputs from agencies.)