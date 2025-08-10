Left Menu

Fierce Storms Wreak Havoc Across Midwest, Claiming Lives and Displacing Inmates

Severe storms hit Nebraska hard, killing one, seriously injuring another, and displacing inmates, as strong winds caused widespread damage. A woman died in a state park when a tree fell on her vehicle, while prison units were damaged, leaving hundreds without shelter. Midwest regions brace for further weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nebraska | Updated: 10-08-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 03:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Severe weather swept through Nebraska, resulting in fatalities and extensive damage. High winds, documented at over 80 mph, toppled a large tree at Two Rivers state park, tragically killing a woman and critically injuring a man trapped in a vehicle.

Efforts by the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department freed the man after 90 minutes, transporting him to an Omaha hospital. The storms wreaked havoc, causing widespread damage, displacing hundreds of inmates, and leaving thousands without power across the state.

Other Midwest states, including Wisconsin, faced similar severe conditions, as weather services warned of continued undesirable conditions stretching from Colorado to Illinois.

(With inputs from agencies.)

