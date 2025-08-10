Fierce Storms Wreak Havoc Across Midwest, Claiming Lives and Displacing Inmates

Severe weather swept through Nebraska, resulting in fatalities and extensive damage. High winds, documented at over 80 mph, toppled a large tree at Two Rivers state park, tragically killing a woman and critically injuring a man trapped in a vehicle.

Efforts by the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department freed the man after 90 minutes, transporting him to an Omaha hospital. The storms wreaked havoc, causing widespread damage, displacing hundreds of inmates, and leaving thousands without power across the state.

Other Midwest states, including Wisconsin, faced similar severe conditions, as weather services warned of continued undesirable conditions stretching from Colorado to Illinois.

(With inputs from agencies.)