PM Modi Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Flats for MPs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII multi-storey flats for MPs at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, featuring eco-friendly and inclusive designs. The project adheres to the GRIHA 3-star rating and integrates modern amenities, ensuring energy efficiency and structural durability amidst a shortage of adequate housing for parliament members.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, for Members of Parliament. The inauguration event took place on Monday, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.
The self-sufficient complex boasts a wide range of modern amenities designed to meet the functional needs of parliamentarians. The inclusion of green technology ensures compliance with the GRIHA 3-star rating and the National Building Code 2016, contributing to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management.
The housing project, necessitated by a shortage of adequate accommodations for lawmakers, adopts advanced construction methods, using monolithic concrete with aluminum shuttering for durable structures. The complex, optimized for vertical land use, includes earthquake-resistant, divyang-friendly buildings, ample office space, and robust security features.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Education Minister Lays Foundations for Eco-Friendly Campus at Central University of Punjab
Tamil Nadu: Artisans make eco-friendly Ganesha idols ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi
Eco-Friendly Floral Rakhis: NBRI's Green Initiative for Raksha Bandhan
PM Modi Unveils Eco-Friendly MP Flats in Delhi
PM Modi to Unveil Eco-Friendly Housing Complex for Parliamentarians