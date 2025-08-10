PM Modi Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Flats for MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, for Members of Parliament. The inauguration event took place on Monday, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustainable and inclusive housing solutions.

The self-sufficient complex boasts a wide range of modern amenities designed to meet the functional needs of parliamentarians. The inclusion of green technology ensures compliance with the GRIHA 3-star rating and the National Building Code 2016, contributing to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management.

The housing project, necessitated by a shortage of adequate accommodations for lawmakers, adopts advanced construction methods, using monolithic concrete with aluminum shuttering for durable structures. The complex, optimized for vertical land use, includes earthquake-resistant, divyang-friendly buildings, ample office space, and robust security features.

