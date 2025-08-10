Telangana Braces for Torrential Downpours: Weather Authorities Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of significant rainfall across various districts of Telangana, effective until August 17. The forecast predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' particularly from August 13 to August 17, accompanied by thunderstorms and wind gusts of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced that moderate to heavy rain, along with thunderstorms, is expected to hit parts of the city till Sunday 9 pm. Areas around the city experienced a deluge on Saturday night, with intense waterlogging reported in several localities. Amberpet and Himayatnagar were the most affected, recording 11 cm and 10 cm of rain respectively.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant as intense storms are anticipated in the city this afternoon and evening. The region has been witnessing relentless rainfall over recent days, raising concern of further disruptions and the possibility of flooding.

