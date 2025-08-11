Super Round Returns to Christchurch: A New Era for Canterbury Crusaders

In a monumental return, the Super Rugby Pacific champions, Canterbury Crusaders, are set to host the 'Super Round' in Christchurch next season, promising an exhilarating weekend of rugby action.

The event will be highlighted by the unveiling of the brand-new One New Zealand stadium, which will replace the historic Lancaster Park, damaged irreparably by the 2011 earthquake. This new venue boasts a 25,000-seat capacity and a fully covered roof, symbolizing the city's resilience and recovery.

Kicking off on Anzac Day weekend, April 24-26, the Crusaders will lead the charge as rugby fans from across the region gather for this significant sporting and cultural celebration. Matches, including the Queensland Reds against the Auckland Blues and the ACT Brumbies versus the Wellington Hurricanes, promise thrilling displays of athletic prowess and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)