Devastating Landslide and Flash Floods Hit Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Nine volunteers died and three were injured in a landslide while repairing a water channel in Gilgit. Emergency services were mobilized. Flash floods from glacial melt further damaged infrastructure. Officials warned of severe flooding and its impact on local communities, stressing the urgency of addressing climate threats.
A fatal landslide has claimed the lives of nine volunteers and injured three more as they attempted to repair a flood-damaged water channel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit region, confirmed officials on Monday. The tragic event unfolded late Sunday night in Danyor Nullah, trapping several workers under the debris.
An emergency was triggered, and local hospitals were prepared to handle the influx as rescue efforts commenced. Hospital administrators confirmed the tragic toll, warning that there might be additional victims trapped beneath the landslide rubble.
Simultaneously, flash floods caused by a glacial lake outburst from the Shishper Glacier wreaked havoc, destroying parts of the crucial Karakoram Highway and impacting local infrastructure. The incident highlighted the escalating threat of climate-induced disasters in the region.
