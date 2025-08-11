Devastating Landslide and Flash Floods Hit Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

A fatal landslide has claimed the lives of nine volunteers and injured three more as they attempted to repair a flood-damaged water channel in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit region, confirmed officials on Monday. The tragic event unfolded late Sunday night in Danyor Nullah, trapping several workers under the debris.

An emergency was triggered, and local hospitals were prepared to handle the influx as rescue efforts commenced. Hospital administrators confirmed the tragic toll, warning that there might be additional victims trapped beneath the landslide rubble.

Simultaneously, flash floods caused by a glacial lake outburst from the Shishper Glacier wreaked havoc, destroying parts of the crucial Karakoram Highway and impacting local infrastructure. The incident highlighted the escalating threat of climate-induced disasters in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)