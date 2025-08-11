Left Menu

Transforming Itanagar: Redevelopment Efforts Aimed at Modernized Living

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled phase-II of Itanagar's housing redevelopment, emphasizing modern, safe housing. The initiative aims to transform outdated government quarters into earthquake-resilient flats with better facilities. Officials stressed protecting government land from encroachments and enhancing urban planning for a future-ready city.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:28 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced significant developments in Itanagar's urban landscape on Monday, commencing phase-II of the housing redevelopment project. The initiative aims to replace outdated residential structures with modern, earthquake-resilient flats, pushing towards a more organized and aesthetically pleasing city.

Khandu emphasized the need for both employee and public housing, asserting that each flat would be safe and dignified. With a stern warning to land encroachers, he underlined the importance of planning and discipline in urban transformation to achieve a collective vision for a proud Itanagar.

The redevelopment initiative, costing Rs 80 crore, involves constructing 116 modern, well-facilitated flats based on the G+3 format with eco-friendly amenities. Scheduled for completion by April 30, 2027, the project underscores providing better living spaces while preventing illegal land occupations.

