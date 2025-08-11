Left Menu

Dwarka Street Eateries: Fire Incident Highlights Safety Concerns

A small gas cylinder explosion at a street vendor's cart near Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station led to a fire. The vendor, Monish, reported the incident, which resulted in no injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished, and police are investigating the cause while considering previous actions against Monish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:17 IST
Dwarka Street Eateries: Fire Incident Highlights Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gas cylinder explosion led to a fire at a street vendor's cart near Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident, occurring around 5.30 pm Sunday, was observed by staff when smoke appeared near the metro station. Upon arrival, police noted the blaze was already contained.

The vendor, Monish, who sells momos, stated that the small cylinder on his e-rickshaw-mounted cart exploded due to heat. No injuries were reported, although Monish previously faced unrelated police action on July 31 under the Delhi Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025