Dwarka Street Eateries: Fire Incident Highlights Safety Concerns

A gas cylinder explosion led to a fire at a street vendor's cart near Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka, according to police reports on Monday.

The incident, occurring around 5.30 pm Sunday, was observed by staff when smoke appeared near the metro station. Upon arrival, police noted the blaze was already contained.

The vendor, Monish, who sells momos, stated that the small cylinder on his e-rickshaw-mounted cart exploded due to heat. No injuries were reported, although Monish previously faced unrelated police action on July 31 under the Delhi Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)