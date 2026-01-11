Delhi Police Unravels Criminal Network: Arrests Three Shooters and Dismantles Cyber Fraud Syndicate
The special cell of Delhi Police successfully arrested three gang members involved in an attempted murder in Bawana and dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate exploiting fear for extortion. The shooters were part of the Himanshu Bhau gang while the cybercriminals orchestrated scams impersonating anti-terror squad officers.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended three shooters linked to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with an attempted murder case in Bawana. Authorities recovered a sophisticated pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects, officials announced.
Vicky Haddal, the alleged mastermind, operated the gang from abroad and had directed the attack on Yamin Chandu to avenge his uncle's murder, police reported. The suspects had meticulously planned the attack, conducting surveillance a day prior. However, their attempt failed as the victim escaped unhurt.
Simultaneously, in a landmark cybercrime case, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell dismantled an international syndicate that manipulated telecom networks to extort victims by impersonating anti-terror squad officers. This syndicate exploited citizens' fears of terrorism, extracting money under the guise of national security threats, detectives revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Stand: A Significant Drop in Extortion Crimes
India Unveils National IED Data System to Strengthen Anti-Terror Framework
Unveiling the Digital Shield: NIDMS Set to Transform India's Anti-Terror Strategy
Cambodia extradites Chinese ringleader of global online extortion firm to China for trial
Dramatic Capture: Wanted Extortionist Nabbed After Gunfire Showdown