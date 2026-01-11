Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Criminal Network: Arrests Three Shooters and Dismantles Cyber Fraud Syndicate

The special cell of Delhi Police successfully arrested three gang members involved in an attempted murder in Bawana and dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate exploiting fear for extortion. The shooters were part of the Himanshu Bhau gang while the cybercriminals orchestrated scams impersonating anti-terror squad officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:32 IST
Arrested shooters (Photo: Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended three shooters linked to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with an attempted murder case in Bawana. Authorities recovered a sophisticated pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle from the suspects, officials announced.

Vicky Haddal, the alleged mastermind, operated the gang from abroad and had directed the attack on Yamin Chandu to avenge his uncle's murder, police reported. The suspects had meticulously planned the attack, conducting surveillance a day prior. However, their attempt failed as the victim escaped unhurt.

Simultaneously, in a landmark cybercrime case, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell dismantled an international syndicate that manipulated telecom networks to extort victims by impersonating anti-terror squad officers. This syndicate exploited citizens' fears of terrorism, extracting money under the guise of national security threats, detectives revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

