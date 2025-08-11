Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Raksha Bandhan: Heartbreaking Road Accident Claims Five Lives

A devastating road accident on the Nawabganj-Rupaidiha road resulted in the deaths of five family members, including three children. The accident involved a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle, leading to the tragic demise of the family members who were celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:47 IST
A road accident turned a festive day into a tragedy as a family lost five members, including three minors, on Raksha Bandhan. The incident happened on Monday on the Nawabganj-Rupaidiha road in Hardatt Nagar Girant, when a tractor collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The victims, including Vijay Verma, his sister Manglawati, and her two daughters, were among those killed. Moreover, Vijay's daughter succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his wife Sunita is receiving medical care.

Dignitaries, including the Shravasti District Magistrate, visited the scene. A case was filed based on a complaint, and police efforts to apprehend the fleeing tractor driver continue. The tractor has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

