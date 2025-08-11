Left Menu

Tropical Storm Erin Takes Shape Near Cape Verde

Tropical Storm Erin has developed close to the Cape Verde Islands, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Situated about 280 miles west-northwest of the islands, Erin features maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, posing potential weather challenges for the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Monday that Tropical Storm Erin has formed near the Cape Verde Islands. This development marks an important event in the Atlantic cyclone season.

Currently, the storm is situated approximately 280 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. With maximum sustained winds recorded at 45 miles per hour, Erin is demonstrating considerable strength as it moves across the ocean.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory and intensity to provide updates and ensure preparedness in potentially affected regions. This formation underscores the unpredictable nature of tropical weather phenomena during this time of the year.

