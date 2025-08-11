Tropical Storm Erin Takes Shape Near Cape Verde

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Monday that Tropical Storm Erin has formed near the Cape Verde Islands. This development marks an important event in the Atlantic cyclone season.

Currently, the storm is situated approximately 280 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. With maximum sustained winds recorded at 45 miles per hour, Erin is demonstrating considerable strength as it moves across the ocean.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory and intensity to provide updates and ensure preparedness in potentially affected regions. This formation underscores the unpredictable nature of tropical weather phenomena during this time of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)