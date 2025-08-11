Yatra to Kedarnath Halted: Safety Measures Amid Uttarakhand Rain Warnings

In response to warnings from the Meteorological Department predicting substantial rainfall across Uttarakhand, the Yatra to Kedarnath has been suspended for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

The suspension, effective from August 12 to 14, was announced by Rudraprayag District Magistrate Prateek Jain to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid expected adverse weather conditions. Authorities have been advised to maintain vigilance, with disaster management teams positioned strategically, ready to act in cases of emergencies.

Preparations include the deployment of JCBs on highway stretches prone to disruption by landslides, continuous monitoring of river water levels, and proactive dissemination of weather alerts to the public. This comes after six fatalities and numerous missing persons were reported following a cloudburst-induced flash flood in Uttarkashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)