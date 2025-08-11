Inferno in Canakkale: Turkey's Battle Against Raging Wildfires

Firefighters in Canakkale, Turkey are bravely combating fierce wildfires that have ignited in the northwestern province, driven by strong winds. Local authorities reported precautionary evacuations as hundreds of residents fled their homes on Monday.

City governor Omer Toraman announced the deployment of airplanes, helicopters, and around 700 personnel to tackle the growing inferno. In a bid to safeguard lives and infrastructure, key evacuation sites included a university campus and a military area, urging residents to minimize travel to keep emergency routes open.

Severe conditions, with temperatures hitting 33 degrees Celsius and winds of 66 km/h, exacerbated the situation. Meanwhile, 50 individuals affected by smoke received treatment, with no life-threatening cases reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)