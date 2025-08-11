Left Menu

Dual Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Erin and Hurricane Henriette in Focus

Tropical Storm Erin emerged in the eastern tropical Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands, while Hurricane Henriette intensifies in the Pacific Ocean. Both storms pose no immediate coastal threat. Erin is expected to gain strength, and Henriette might weaken after additional strengthening. Remnants of Tropical Storm Ivo have dissipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:30 IST
Dual Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Erin and Hurricane Henriette in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to forecasters. Meanwhile, Hurricane Henriette has strengthened in the Pacific Ocean, situated far from Hawaii.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) reported no coastal watches or warnings for either system. Erin is approximately 451 km west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 72 kph, moving west at 32 kph. It is expected to strengthen gradually in the coming days.

Hurricane Henriette, categorized as a Category 1 storm, currently has maximum sustained winds of 137 kph and is located about 845 km northwest of Honolulu. While strengthening is anticipated, a weakening trend is expected after Monday. Additionally, the remnants of former Tropical Storm Ivo have dissipated in the Pacific, posing no land threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025