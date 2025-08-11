Dual Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Erin and Hurricane Henriette in Focus

Tropical Storm Erin has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to forecasters. Meanwhile, Hurricane Henriette has strengthened in the Pacific Ocean, situated far from Hawaii.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) reported no coastal watches or warnings for either system. Erin is approximately 451 km west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 72 kph, moving west at 32 kph. It is expected to strengthen gradually in the coming days.

Hurricane Henriette, categorized as a Category 1 storm, currently has maximum sustained winds of 137 kph and is located about 845 km northwest of Honolulu. While strengthening is anticipated, a weakening trend is expected after Monday. Additionally, the remnants of former Tropical Storm Ivo have dissipated in the Pacific, posing no land threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)