Monitor Lizard Trafficking Crackdown in South Tripura

Authorities in South Tripura made a significant breakthrough in wildlife protection this week, rescuing ten endangered monitor lizards. A 21-year-old man was apprehended on Monday on allegations of wildlife trafficking, according to a forest official.

During a regular patrol along the Belonia-Sonamura road near Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, forest guards, aided by BSF personnel, stopped the man, who was found to be carrying the rare animals concealed in sacks on his scooter.

Following the man's arrest, the court granted conditional bail. An investigation is now underway to dismantle the trafficking network. The seized lizards were released back into the sanctuary after undergoing medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)