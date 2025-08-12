Left Menu

Monitor Lizard Trafficking Crackdown in South Tripura

Ten endangered monitor lizards were rescued in South Tripura after a 21-year-old man was arrested for trafficking. Forest guards and BSF personnel conducted the arrest after intercepting the man's scooter. The lizards were seized and released back into Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary following a court's directive.

  • India

Authorities in South Tripura made a significant breakthrough in wildlife protection this week, rescuing ten endangered monitor lizards. A 21-year-old man was apprehended on Monday on allegations of wildlife trafficking, according to a forest official.

During a regular patrol along the Belonia-Sonamura road near Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, forest guards, aided by BSF personnel, stopped the man, who was found to be carrying the rare animals concealed in sacks on his scooter.

Following the man's arrest, the court granted conditional bail. An investigation is now underway to dismantle the trafficking network. The seized lizards were released back into the sanctuary after undergoing medical examination.

