From Air to Aqua: Aeronero's Revolutionary Water Solutions

Chennai, 12th August 2025 — Aeronero, a pioneering deep-tech firm in the water technology sector, successfully secured USD 1.5 million in its inaugural funding round. The financing was spearheaded by Callapina Capital with co-investments from Rezwan Razack of Prestige Properties, SAN ANGELS, Jamwant Ventures, and prominent HNIs including former Tech Mahindra CEO Kiran Deshpande and S. Ramadorai, former CEO of TCS.

The Chennai-based startup has developed a groundbreaking suite of Air Water solutions, enabling the generation of clean, drinkable water from the atmosphere. The technology stands as a crucial advancement in tackling severe water scarcity, with installations already operational in various regions suffering from traditional water source failures.

With 13 global patents and a 400% YoY growth, Aeronero is ramping up production to meet a ₹30 crore order book and aiming for ₹100 crore topline. Leadership from Aeronero and its investors assert its potential to redefine water accessibility worldwide through its innovative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)