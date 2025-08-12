Left Menu

From Air to Aqua: Aeronero's Revolutionary Water Solutions

Aeronero, an innovative water tech company, secures $1.5M to expand Air Water systems that produce drinkable water from the atmosphere. Backed by major investors, it aims to address global water scarcity with its scalable, decentralized solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:03 IST
From Air to Aqua: Aeronero's Revolutionary Water Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, 12th August 2025 — Aeronero, a pioneering deep-tech firm in the water technology sector, successfully secured USD 1.5 million in its inaugural funding round. The financing was spearheaded by Callapina Capital with co-investments from Rezwan Razack of Prestige Properties, SAN ANGELS, Jamwant Ventures, and prominent HNIs including former Tech Mahindra CEO Kiran Deshpande and S. Ramadorai, former CEO of TCS.

The Chennai-based startup has developed a groundbreaking suite of Air Water solutions, enabling the generation of clean, drinkable water from the atmosphere. The technology stands as a crucial advancement in tackling severe water scarcity, with installations already operational in various regions suffering from traditional water source failures.

With 13 global patents and a 400% YoY growth, Aeronero is ramping up production to meet a ₹30 crore order book and aiming for ₹100 crore topline. Leadership from Aeronero and its investors assert its potential to redefine water accessibility worldwide through its innovative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025