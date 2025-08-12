Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms until the morning of August 13.

Papum Pare district may witness very heavy rain, while Pakke Kessang is expected to experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Caution is advised for affected residents.

Potential disruptions like water-logging and landslides could arise, prompting local administrations to remain vigilant. Emergency response teams are on standby, and people near rivers and slopes are advised to relocate if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)