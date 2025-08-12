Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Arunachal Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Arunachal Pradesh until August 13. Residents are urged to exercise caution, as disruptions such as flooding and landslides are expected. Local authorities are on high alert and emergency teams are ready for action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms until the morning of August 13.
Papum Pare district may witness very heavy rain, while Pakke Kessang is expected to experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Caution is advised for affected residents.
Potential disruptions like water-logging and landslides could arise, prompting local administrations to remain vigilant. Emergency response teams are on standby, and people near rivers and slopes are advised to relocate if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devastating Downpour: North China's Battle Against Flooding
Monsoon Mayhem: Bihar and Odisha Grapple with Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
China's Swollen Rivers Trigger Widespread Flooding and Landslides
Torrential Rains and Landslides Threaten China's Hebei Province
Delhi's Quick Response to Flooding Under Scrutiny