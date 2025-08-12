Left Menu

Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Arunachal Pradesh until August 13. Residents are urged to exercise caution, as disruptions such as flooding and landslides are expected. Local authorities are on high alert and emergency teams are ready for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:11 IST
Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Looms Over Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms until the morning of August 13.

Papum Pare district may witness very heavy rain, while Pakke Kessang is expected to experience heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Caution is advised for affected residents.

Potential disruptions like water-logging and landslides could arise, prompting local administrations to remain vigilant. Emergency response teams are on standby, and people near rivers and slopes are advised to relocate if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025