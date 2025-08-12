Europe in Flames: Battling Wildfires Amidst Scorching Heatwaves

Across Southern Europe, a searing heatwave is exacerbating severe wildfires, with Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Balkans struggling to control the blazes. Temperatures have soared past 40°C, causing the fires to intensify and posing significant risks to both populations and infrastructure.

Heightened alerts have been issued, prompting evacuations and mobilization of military resources to assist in the firefighting efforts. In Spain, where multiple fires threaten the safety of thousands, regional authorities have described the situation as a 'pre-emergency', deploying national services on standby.

In Portugal, persistent fires have led to calls for international aid, with planes from Morocco being utilized as waterbombers to combat the flames. Albania and Montenegro are also grappling with forest fires stoked by strong winds, reflecting a regional struggle against nature's wrath.

