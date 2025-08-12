India Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Trip
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly lauded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic journey to the International Space Station. Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, became the first ISRO astronaut aboard the ISS. The felicitation occurred during the Monsoon Session, acknowledging his impactful decision to join the armed forces.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday extended its congratulations to Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station.
Speaker Satish Mahana, during the Monsoon Session's second day, conveyed the Assembly's collective admiration for Shukla's remarkable achievement.
The acknowledgment followed a formal motion proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, highlighting Shukla's decision to join the armed forces during the Kargil War, as recalled by BJP legislator Neeraj Bora.
