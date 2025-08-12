Left Menu

India Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Trip

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly lauded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic journey to the International Space Station. Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, became the first ISRO astronaut aboard the ISS. The felicitation occurred during the Monsoon Session, acknowledging his impactful decision to join the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:02 IST
India Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Trip
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday extended its congratulations to Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station.

Speaker Satish Mahana, during the Monsoon Session's second day, conveyed the Assembly's collective admiration for Shukla's remarkable achievement.

The acknowledgment followed a formal motion proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, highlighting Shukla's decision to join the armed forces during the Kargil War, as recalled by BJP legislator Neeraj Bora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025