India Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Trip

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday extended its congratulations to Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for his groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station.

Speaker Satish Mahana, during the Monsoon Session's second day, conveyed the Assembly's collective admiration for Shukla's remarkable achievement.

The acknowledgment followed a formal motion proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, highlighting Shukla's decision to join the armed forces during the Kargil War, as recalled by BJP legislator Neeraj Bora.

(With inputs from agencies.)