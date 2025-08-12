Left Menu

Flood Aftermath: Relief Efforts Ramp Up in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala

Heavy rains and water released from Pong Dam have caused flooding in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts, affecting numerous villages and inundating agricultural fields. Local authorities have launched rescue operations, set up relief camps, and mobilized resources to support affected residents and mitigate further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Floods have inundated several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts following heavy rainfall and water release from Pong Dam. The deluge has submerged agricultural fields and disrupted daily life, prompting swift action from local officials.

Over 55,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Beas River, with floodwaters breaching temporary embankments and affecting numerous villages. In response, authorities have established relief camps and deployed emergency teams to aid the affected communities.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has assured residents of continued support, including medical assistance and supplies. Environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has also been instrumental in relief efforts, deploying boats for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

