Flood Aftermath: Relief Efforts Ramp Up in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala

Floods have inundated several villages in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts following heavy rainfall and water release from Pong Dam. The deluge has submerged agricultural fields and disrupted daily life, prompting swift action from local officials.

Over 55,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Beas River, with floodwaters breaching temporary embankments and affecting numerous villages. In response, authorities have established relief camps and deployed emergency teams to aid the affected communities.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has assured residents of continued support, including medical assistance and supplies. Environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has also been instrumental in relief efforts, deploying boats for rescue operations.

