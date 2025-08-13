Left Menu

Flood Aftermath: Dam Releases Inundate Punjab Villages

Heavy rains and dam releases have caused widespread flooding in Punjab, India, affecting several districts. A breach in a protective embankment has submerged 16 villages, displacing thousands and inundating agricultural land. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts, deploying rescue teams, and providing aid to affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala/Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 00:31 IST
Flood Aftermath: Dam Releases Inundate Punjab Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, the release of water from Pong Dam following heavy rainfall has resulted in significant flooding. Agricultural fields near the river Beas in Tanda have been inundated, raising concerns over crop damage.

The Kapurthala district experienced severe flooding as a temporary embankment gave way, affecting 16 villages and submerging thousands of acres of farmland. Residents have been relocated to relief camps with ongoing support from local administration.

Officials remain on high alert, coordinating rescue efforts and relief measures. The affected regions continue to brace for potential rises in water levels, with the district administration ensuring preparedness and rapid response to any escalation.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025