Flood Aftermath: Dam Releases Inundate Punjab Villages

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, the release of water from Pong Dam following heavy rainfall has resulted in significant flooding. Agricultural fields near the river Beas in Tanda have been inundated, raising concerns over crop damage.

The Kapurthala district experienced severe flooding as a temporary embankment gave way, affecting 16 villages and submerging thousands of acres of farmland. Residents have been relocated to relief camps with ongoing support from local administration.

Officials remain on high alert, coordinating rescue efforts and relief measures. The affected regions continue to brace for potential rises in water levels, with the district administration ensuring preparedness and rapid response to any escalation.