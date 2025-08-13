Unearthing Humanity: 'Alien' Series and Ancient Wallacean Discoveries

The latest developments in science cover extraordinary progress in both media entertainment and archaeology. Disney's 'Alien: Earth' continues the legacy of the 1979 Ridley Scott's 'Alien' film, introducing novel alien creatures and questioning humanity's chances of survival. This bold storytelling shift brings the action to Earth itself, as detailed by series director Noah Hawley.

In a significant archaeological breakthrough, scientists from Australia and Indonesia have uncovered stone tools on Sulawesi island, pointing to early human inhabitation 1.5 million years ago. This discovery marks the earliest known human presence in the Wallacea region, highlighting the region's role as a crucial bridge in human migration between Asia and Australia.

Experts have traced these artefacts' age using radioactive dating, unveiling fascinating insights into our ancient ancestors' lives, as they crafted tools for hunting and carving. The findings not only enrich our understanding of human history but also emphasize the interconnectedness of art, culture, and science through time.

(With inputs from agencies.)