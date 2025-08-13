Left Menu

Typhoon Podul Strikes Taiwan: Schools Closed Amid Storm Threats

Typhoon Podul has led to the closure of schools and government offices in Taiwan as authorities brace for potential damages. Though lacking major rainfall yet, Podul is expected to bring strong winds and impact agricultural areas while causing flight disruptions and threatening cash crops with potential flooding.

  Taiwan

Typhoon Podul has forced closures of schools and government offices in Taiwan as a precautionary measure against potential damage. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, particularly concerned about how the incoming storm could impact agriculture.

Although significant rainfall has not yet hit, large waves and strong winds have been reported along the east coast of the island. According to the Central Meteorological Agency, Podul was moving at 155 kilometres per hour early Wednesday and set to make landfall later in the day, targeting Taiwan's southern regions.

As the storm traverses, its interactions with the Central Mountain Range are expected to weaken it before it pushes onward towards China's shoreline. Authorities remain vigilant, especially in the more vulnerable counties including Tainan and Pingtung, which have been previously affected by intense weather conditions.

