Shaken but Safe: Moderate Quake Hits New Zealand's Hastings
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island, centered near Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region. Although widely felt, it caused no immediate damage reports. New Zealand regularly experiences seismic activity due to its location on the "Ring of Fire."
On Wednesday, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled New Zealand's lower North Island, with the epicenter located 20 km south of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region, according to GeoNet, the nation's geological sciences agency.
The tremor, registered at a depth of 30 km and occurring just before 6 PM local time, was felt by nearly 6,000 residents who reported the experience to GeoNet. Despite its moderate intensity, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
Hawkes Bay, a region notorious for seismic activity, was the site of a devastating earthquake in 1931 that claimed 256 lives. Situated on the "Ring of Fire," New Zealand remains prone to such natural disruptions.