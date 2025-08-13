Left Menu

Shaken but Safe: Moderate Quake Hits New Zealand's Hastings

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck New Zealand's lower North Island, centered near Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region. Although widely felt, it caused no immediate damage reports. New Zealand regularly experiences seismic activity due to its location on the "Ring of Fire."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:13 IST
Shaken but Safe: Moderate Quake Hits New Zealand's Hastings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

On Wednesday, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled New Zealand's lower North Island, with the epicenter located 20 km south of Hastings in the Hawkes Bay region, according to GeoNet, the nation's geological sciences agency.

The tremor, registered at a depth of 30 km and occurring just before 6 PM local time, was felt by nearly 6,000 residents who reported the experience to GeoNet. Despite its moderate intensity, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Hawkes Bay, a region notorious for seismic activity, was the site of a devastating earthquake in 1931 that claimed 256 lives. Situated on the "Ring of Fire," New Zealand remains prone to such natural disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025