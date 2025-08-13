Left Menu

Typhoon Podul Hits Hard: Taiwan's South Braces for Impact

Typhoon Podul crossed southern Taiwan, leading to school and office closures due to heavy rain. Although no major damage was reported, areas in Taiwan's southeast face threats to agriculture. The storm's impact extends to China, with evacuations in coastal provinces and disruptions to transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:38 IST
Typhoon Podul made its presence felt in southern Taiwan, compelling authorities to shut down schools and government offices as relentless rains posed a threat to agriculture in the island's southeast. Despite no reports of major damage, precautionary measures were necessary to safeguard local communities.

The storm pummeled Taitung county on Taiwan's east coast shortly after noon, advancing across the island at approximately 36 kilometers per hour. By early evening, its center was nearing Taiwan's west coast, en route to the Taiwan Strait and mainland China, according to the Central Weather Administration.

In preparation for Podul's impact, Chinese coastal provinces Fujian and Guangdong withdrew fishing boats to safe harbors and relocated about 15,000 coastal residents to inland shelters. The typhoon's trajectory also prompted flight cancellations and disruptions, highlighting the interconnected challenges faced by the region.

