Typhoon Podul Hits Hard: Taiwan's South Braces for Impact

Typhoon Podul made its presence felt in southern Taiwan, compelling authorities to shut down schools and government offices as relentless rains posed a threat to agriculture in the island's southeast. Despite no reports of major damage, precautionary measures were necessary to safeguard local communities.

The storm pummeled Taitung county on Taiwan's east coast shortly after noon, advancing across the island at approximately 36 kilometers per hour. By early evening, its center was nearing Taiwan's west coast, en route to the Taiwan Strait and mainland China, according to the Central Weather Administration.

In preparation for Podul's impact, Chinese coastal provinces Fujian and Guangdong withdrew fishing boats to safe harbors and relocated about 15,000 coastal residents to inland shelters. The typhoon's trajectory also prompted flight cancellations and disruptions, highlighting the interconnected challenges faced by the region.