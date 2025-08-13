Left Menu

Serbian Activist Sparks Cleanliness Revolution in Gurugram

Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian national, has become popular for his street-cleaning efforts in Gurugram. His initiative, 'Ek Din, Ek Gully,' encourages civic responsibility, gaining local support. Although Gurugram's cleanliness ranking has improved, ongoing waste management challenges persist, notably in waste segregation at the source.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:32 IST
  • India

Lazar Jankovic, a Serbian national residing in Gurugram, has garnered significant attention for his dedicated efforts in cleaning the city's streets. The 32-year-old has embarked on a mission to make India cleaner, earning praise and introspection among residents.

Jankovic's initiative, 'Ek Din, Ek Gully,' involves cleaning one street or area in Gurugram daily and encouraging others to join in the effort. What began as a solo mission has grown into a community movement, with many locals now volunteering to help.

While Gurugram has seen improvements in its Swachh Survekshan ranking, challenges with waste management and source segregation remain. Jankovic's activism highlights the need for greater civic responsibility and action, resonating widely on social media and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

