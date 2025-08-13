New Drainage Master Plan to Revolutionize Delhi's Water Infrastructure

The new draft of the Drainage Master Plan has been designed to cater to Delhi's drainage needs over the next three decades, addressing both current problems and anticipated future demands, amid the city's rapid urban growth and recurring waterlogging issues, officials announced on Wednesday.

To tackle the ongoing issue of urban flooding in the capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) submitted this draft plan to the Delhi government last week. Comprehensive reports from all consultants have been compiled, and the draft master plan has been submitted for review. The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) will follow after incorporating feedback from relevant civic agencies, a senior PWD official stated to PTI.

Currently, high-level presentations and inter-departmental consultations are being conducted to evaluate the feasibility of the proposed plan. As Delhi's population rises and urbanization accelerates, a new comprehensive drainage strategy becomes essential, replacing the last plan from 1976. The PWD has segmented the city into Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna basins, employing consultants to enhance network efficiency and address infrastructural gaps noted by civic bodies.

