New Drainage Master Plan to Revolutionize Delhi's Water Infrastructure

The Delhi government's new Drainage Master Plan draft aims to tackle urban flooding by optimizing existing infrastructure and addressing future demands. With reports from consultants and various civic bodies, final approval will integrate widespread feedback. This plan divides the city into three basins for better management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The new draft of the Drainage Master Plan has been designed to cater to Delhi's drainage needs over the next three decades, addressing both current problems and anticipated future demands, amid the city's rapid urban growth and recurring waterlogging issues, officials announced on Wednesday.

To tackle the ongoing issue of urban flooding in the capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) submitted this draft plan to the Delhi government last week. Comprehensive reports from all consultants have been compiled, and the draft master plan has been submitted for review. The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) will follow after incorporating feedback from relevant civic agencies, a senior PWD official stated to PTI.

Currently, high-level presentations and inter-departmental consultations are being conducted to evaluate the feasibility of the proposed plan. As Delhi's population rises and urbanization accelerates, a new comprehensive drainage strategy becomes essential, replacing the last plan from 1976. The PWD has segmented the city into Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna basins, employing consultants to enhance network efficiency and address infrastructural gaps noted by civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

