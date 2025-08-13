Andhra Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall and Flood Management

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for vigilance amidst rising floodwaters in the Krishna River basin. He instructed officials to be on high alert, predicting heavy rainfall across the state as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Naidu emphasized the importance of monitoring sudden flood inflows and issued orders for the evacuation of low-lying areas and the removal of water blockages. With Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala project gates opened, the Krishna River is seeing significant water flow managed through Prakasam Barrage.

To mitigate overflow into the Bay of Bengal, Naidu approved a Rs 40 crore initiative to bolster flood infrastructure and ensure smooth water flow by clearing obstructive vegetation in canals. Concurrently, adverse weather predictions suggest more severe conditions with strong winds and intense rain across various coastal and inland regions.

