Andhra Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall and Flood Management

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to monitor flood inflows and take precautionary measures due to forecasted heavy rain. With river inflows increasing, steps include gate openings, water diversion, evacuation alerts, and funding for flood management infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall and Flood Management
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for vigilance amidst rising floodwaters in the Krishna River basin. He instructed officials to be on high alert, predicting heavy rainfall across the state as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Naidu emphasized the importance of monitoring sudden flood inflows and issued orders for the evacuation of low-lying areas and the removal of water blockages. With Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala project gates opened, the Krishna River is seeing significant water flow managed through Prakasam Barrage.

To mitigate overflow into the Bay of Bengal, Naidu approved a Rs 40 crore initiative to bolster flood infrastructure and ensure smooth water flow by clearing obstructive vegetation in canals. Concurrently, adverse weather predictions suggest more severe conditions with strong winds and intense rain across various coastal and inland regions.

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

