Left Menu

Cold wave condition grips Bihar, IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 11:50 IST
Cold wave condition grips Bihar, IMD issues orange alert for dense to very dense
  • Country:
  • India

Cold wave conditions gripped Bihar on Friday, with the mercury falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD issued an orange alert for dense to very dense fog along with cold day conditions across several parts of the state, advising people to stay cautious.

Aurangabad and Sabour in Bhagalpur were the coldest places in the state at 7.4 degree Celsius, followed by Gayaji at 7.6, Bhagalpur and Sheikhpura at 8.9 each, Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran and Dehri at 9 degree Celsius each, Jehanabad at 9.3 and Saharsa at 9.5 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

An orange alert for dense to very dense fog in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, and Jehanabad.

Low visibility due to fog was also reported from different parts of the state on Friday, it said. People have been advised to take necessary precautions, particularly during early morning hours, and authorities have been urged to remain vigilant as reduced visibility could disrupt road, rail and air traffic, said an official of the IMD, Patna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025