Mysterious Deaths of Monkeys Spark Investigation
Thirteen monkeys were found dead near a village in Kaushambi, leading to an investigation by forest and veterinary officials. Residents notified authorities, prompting an FIR. The cause of death will be determined following post-mortem examinations. Officials stress the importance of vigilance to prevent future incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:25 IST
- India
Officials discovered thirteen dead monkeys near a village in Kaushambi, sparking an investigation. Local residents tipped off the police, resulting in an FIR against unknown individuals.
Kaushambi District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi confirmed that teams, including the divisional forest officer and chief veterinary officer, are probing the deaths.
Veterinary autopsies are underway to uncover the cause, and officials emphasize heightened awareness to avert similar episodes in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
