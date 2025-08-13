Mysterious Deaths of Monkeys Spark Investigation

Officials discovered thirteen dead monkeys near a village in Kaushambi, sparking an investigation. Local residents tipped off the police, resulting in an FIR against unknown individuals.

Kaushambi District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi confirmed that teams, including the divisional forest officer and chief veterinary officer, are probing the deaths.

Veterinary autopsies are underway to uncover the cause, and officials emphasize heightened awareness to avert similar episodes in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)