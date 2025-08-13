Beas River Breach: Farms Flooded, Relief Efforts Underway in Punjab

In the aftermath of heavy rains, the Beas River overflowed, releasing substantial amounts of water from the Pong Dam, causing widespread flooding in Punjab's Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts. Farms and villages have been inundated, prompting rescue and relief operations by local NGOs and government authorities.

In Hoshiarpur, relief efforts are spearheaded by the Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal and Welfare Society, along with governmental support. Tanda sub-divisional magistrate Kanwaljeet Singh confirms the situation is under control, with water levels receding and repairs underway on embankments to prevent further flooding.

Affected areas in Kapurthala face a dire situation as breaches in the embankments have yet to be repaired. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal is coordinating relief efforts, ensuring food and resources are distributed, and preparing for potential evacuations. The administration remains vigilant amid improving conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)