Delhi's Stray Dog Relocation Plan: A New Shelter Initiative

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively implementing the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs across Delhi-NCR. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh outlined plans to convert Animal Birth Control centers into shelters and develop new facilities. Initial efforts focus on aggressive and rabies-infected canines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is making strides in carrying out the Supreme Court's mandate to relocate stray dogs from urban areas. Following the order, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh disclosed that 100 stray dogs have already been picked up, with 20 ABC centers being revamped into temporary shelters.

To accommodate more strays, an 85-acre plot in outer Delhi has been designated for new shelters. MCD aims to complete the relocation in phases, initially targeting aggressive and rabies-infected animals. The city anticipates alleviating the growing menace of dog bites and rabies by setting up expansive shelters in locations like Dwarka and Ghoga Dairy.

Despite the scale of the project, Singh assured that neither land nor funding is a hurdle. With 25 teams presently active, the initiative promises to enhance community safety. Additionally, a dedicated helpline will soon be available for residents to address stray dog-related grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

