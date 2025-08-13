Monsoon Fury: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for intensified monsoon activity due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD forecasts widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers. An orange alert is issued for several districts. Flooding has affected many, prompting the government to establish numerous flood outposts.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh is preparing for an intensification of monsoon activity over the next 48 hours, driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD officials emphasize that this weather system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards, potentially resulting in widespread light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state. Some areas may experience isolated heavy to very heavy showers.
Several districts in northern Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly and Lakhimpur, are under an orange alert due to the anticipated severe weather. Flood conditions have affected numerous districts, prompting the establishment of over 1,100 flood outposts to assist the affected population. The government remains vigilant as the situation develops.
ALSO READ
Infrastructure Crisis: Landslides and Flooding Disrupt Key Routes in Sikkim and West Bengal
Delhi's Quick Response to Flooding Under Scrutiny
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
Mamata Banerjee Slams DVC for 'Man-Made Catastrophe' Amid Unprecedented Flooding
Monsoon Fury in Punjab: Rising Death Toll and Widespread Flooding