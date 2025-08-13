Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Intense Rainfall

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for intensified monsoon activity due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD forecasts widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers. An orange alert is issued for several districts. Flooding has affected many, prompting the government to establish numerous flood outposts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is preparing for an intensification of monsoon activity over the next 48 hours, driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials emphasize that this weather system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards, potentially resulting in widespread light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state. Some areas may experience isolated heavy to very heavy showers.

Several districts in northern Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly and Lakhimpur, are under an orange alert due to the anticipated severe weather. Flood conditions have affected numerous districts, prompting the establishment of over 1,100 flood outposts to assist the affected population. The government remains vigilant as the situation develops.

