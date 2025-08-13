Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Telangana, Cause Widespread Flooding

Incessant rains have significantly disrupted life across Telangana, leading to widespread flooding, road closures, and canceled flights. Emergency response teams are working to mitigate the impact, while authorities remain on high alert as forecasts predict further heavy rainfall.

Updated: 13-08-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains lashed Telangana on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging and overflowing water bodies that disrupted normal life. Traffic on major roads was brought to a standstill, and emergency services were deployed to address the crisis.

The Telangana Development Planning Society recorded significant rainfall, with Mamillagudem in Suryapet receiving 100.5 mm and nearby Atmakur seeing 95 mm. In Hyderabad, rains caused heavy inundation, prompting the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to clear roadways.

Flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced cancellations and diversions due to poor weather. In anticipation of continued rains, authorities remain in high alert to minimize the impact on residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

