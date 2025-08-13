Mumbai Unveils New Coastal Promenade: A Green Oasis by the Sea

Mumbai is set to reveal a new public attraction—a 5.25 km promenade along its coastal road from Marine Lines to Worli—on Independence Day. It marks the first major public seafront space in South Mumbai since the 1930s.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the promenade, which forms part of the ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project, on August 14. The new recreational zone features green spaces, native coastal vegetation, and has been planned with eco-friendly practices.

The project is not just a leisure spot but a fitness hub with amenities such as cycling tracks and shaded seating areas. Designed to be accessible, the promenade includes underpasses with stairways and ramps for cyclists and people with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)