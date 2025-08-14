Left Menu

Tropical Storm Podul Hits Southern China: Community Response and Safety Measures

Tropical Storm Podul has impacted several southern provinces in China, leading to evacuations across Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi. Despite losing strength over Taiwan, the storm prompted extensive precautions. No casualties have been reported. Efforts in southern Taiwan focused on cleanup and restoring power after previous slow responses.

Taipei | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:35 IST
  • Taiwan

As Tropical Storm Podul swept into southern China's provinces, officials prepared for its impact. Although weakened after crossing Taiwan, Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi implemented precautionary measures with roughly 15,000 people evacuated from coastal areas.

Fujian faced direct landfall early Thursday, causing disruptions in education and government functions, particularly in Chaozhou city. Despite the storm moving away from Hong Kong, outer squalls prompted severe rain warnings.

In Taiwan, the storm's earlier landfall caused widespread injuries, prompting rapid recovery efforts to restore power and services. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as storm-related challenges persist across the region.

