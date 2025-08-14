Government Seeks Public Input on Plans to Cut Rock Lobster Catch in Northland

The Government has launched public consultation on proposals to significantly reduce the catch of rock lobster on Northland’s east coast in an effort to restore the health, abundance, and size of the fishery. Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says the measures are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of a resource valued by commercial operators, recreational fishers, and Māori customary fishers alike.

“Rock lobster plays an important role in our marine ecosystem and is highly prized across different fishing communities,” Jones said. “These proposals are about giving the Northland fishery the breathing space it needs to recover, so that in the future we can have more and bigger lobsters available for everyone.”

Proposals Under Consideration The options outlined for consultation include:

Seasonal or Year-Round Closures: Introducing closures to the spiny rock lobster fishery along the east coast of Northland (CRA 1) to reduce fishing pressure.

Additional Closure in CRA 2: Closing a small section of the CRA 2 coastline, which borders CRA 1, to prevent fishing effort from shifting into adjacent areas.

Reduced Recreational Daily Limits: Cutting the daily take limits for both spiny rock lobster and packhorse rock lobster for recreational fishers.

The aim is to ease pressure on rock lobster stocks, giving them time to grow and reproduce, ultimately boosting both biomass and average size in the region.

Protecting Marine Ecosystems

Jones stressed that restoring rock lobster numbers is not just a win for fishers, but also for the marine environment. Rock lobster plays a critical role in keeping kina populations under control. Without enough lobster, kina populations can explode, stripping kelp forests and creating so-called kina barrens—bare rocky reefs devoid of marine vegetation.

“I’ve made tackling kina barrens a priority,” Jones said. “Last year, we introduced new tools to manage them, and in April I closed the inner Hauraki Gulf to rock lobster fishing. These steps, combined with the proposed Northland restrictions, will help rebuild our marine ecosystems.”

Background and Community Engagement

The proposals were informed by preliminary public engagement late last year, which indicated strong community support for measures that would ensure the long-term health of the fishery. Commercial operators, recreational fishers, iwi, and environmental groups all recognised the urgency of action.

Have Your Say

Consultation on the Northland rock lobster proposals is now open, with submissions closing at 5pm on 22 September 2025. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has published full details of the proposals and guidance on how to submit feedback on its website.

“The future of Northland’s rock lobster fishery depends on the decisions we make now,” Jones said. “This is our chance to work together to protect both the fishery and the ecosystems it supports.”