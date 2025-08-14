Tropical Storm Podul Unleashes Chaos in Southern China

Tropical Storm Podul wreaked havoc across southern China, escalating the woes of a region still recovering from last week's record downpours. Hong Kong faced significant infrastructure disruptions, including hospital, school, and court closures, following the highest-level 'black' rainstorm warning.

Airports reported a 20% flight cancellation rate as Podul pounded Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces with over 70 mm of rain per hour. The textile hub of Quanzhou saw over a third of its flights cancelled, raising concerns about economic growth in China.

The Chinese government responded with 430 million yuan in disaster relief, adding to the 5.8 billion yuan allocated since April. Analysts warn of more intense and slower-moving cyclones affecting southern China's economy, urging heightened preparedness as Podul's residual vortex moves northwest.