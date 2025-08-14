Left Menu

Tropical Storm Podul Unleashes Chaos in Southern China

Tropical Storm Podul caused significant disruptions in southern China, affecting hospitals, schools, and transport systems. The storm, following record rainfall last week, led to flight cancellations and infrastructure closures. The Chinese government has allocated substantial funding for disaster relief amid ongoing extreme weather challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:09 IST
Tropical Storm Podul Unleashes Chaos in Southern China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tropical Storm Podul wreaked havoc across southern China, escalating the woes of a region still recovering from last week's record downpours. Hong Kong faced significant infrastructure disruptions, including hospital, school, and court closures, following the highest-level 'black' rainstorm warning.

Airports reported a 20% flight cancellation rate as Podul pounded Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces with over 70 mm of rain per hour. The textile hub of Quanzhou saw over a third of its flights cancelled, raising concerns about economic growth in China.

The Chinese government responded with 430 million yuan in disaster relief, adding to the 5.8 billion yuan allocated since April. Analysts warn of more intense and slower-moving cyclones affecting southern China's economy, urging heightened preparedness as Podul's residual vortex moves northwest.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025