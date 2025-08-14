Worli's Rebirthed BDD Chawls: Mumbai's New Gold Standard
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis handed keys to 556 families for new flats in the redeveloped BDD chawls, urging them to keep the properties as a legacy for future generations. The project, involving significant hurdles and historical challenges, symbolizes Mumbai's transformative journey. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar suggested measures to prevent immediate resale.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over keys to the newly redeveloped homes at the BDD chawls in Worli to 556 families, urging them to preserve the properties as an asset for future generations. These flats, he said, should serve as a legacy, equating their value to the historical significance of gold.
The BDD chawls, under redevelopment, reflect Mumbai's socio-economic transformation. Fadnavis recounted the challenges faced, including long-standing litigations, and the initial expectation of private developers' involvement. Overcoming these, the state-run MHADA was tasked with the responsibility, leading to the groundbreaking project starting on April 22, 2017.
During the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar proposed a clause to restrict the resale of these homes for a decade or more, aimed at maintaining the Marathi-speaking population within Mumbai, thus echoing the cultural roots and community ties woven into the city's fabric.
