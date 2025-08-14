Infernos Ravage Southern Europe Amid Heatwave

Wildfires erupted across southern Europe on Thursday, fanned by searing temperatures and believed to be the handiwork of some arsonists. Nations like Greece and Spain received aid from the European Union to combat the flames that have claimed three lives, wrecked homes, and converted vast farmland and forests into ashes. The Mediterranean's hot, dry summers, exacerbated by climate change, have turned such blazes into more challenging and destructive foes.

Firefighters in nations like Portugal, Spain, Albania, and Greece are facing formidable flames that threaten both lives and properties. The Iberian Peninsula has suffered immensely, accounting for around half of the EU's burned area of roughly 500,000 hectares this year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. With over 200 firefighters and aircraft on the frontlines, Greece battled a massive fire near Patras, under volatile conditions heightened by soaring temperatures.

Amidst these dire conditions, alleged arsonists were apprehended near Patras, as authorities struggled to contain the disaster. In Spain, wildfires claimed three lives amidst record-high temperatures, while in Portugal and Albania, courageous efforts by firefighters, soldiers, and volunteers helped contain blazes despite the devastation of property and livelihood. The overarching narrative underscores both the human tragedy and the pressing need to address climate change.

