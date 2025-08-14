Left Menu

Rainfall Alert: Odisha Braces for Heavy Showers Amid Weather Warnings

The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in various parts of Odisha over the next four days due to a low-pressure area. Specific districts expected to receive significant rain include Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Nabarangpur. Below-normal rainfall has been recorded statewide from June to mid-August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:32 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for several regions in Odisha, forecasting continued rainfall over the next four days. The heavy downpour, set to intensify on Friday, is attributed to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas.

Director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, highlighted that regions such as Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Nabarangpur are expected to experience particularly heavy showers. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are anticipated in various other districts.

Despite recent rainfall, the state of Odisha has reported a 7% deficiency in normal rainfall from June 1 to August 14, recording 677.5 mm against the expected 724.8 mm. As the IMD monitors weather patterns, residents are urged to remain alert and prepared for potential weather-related disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

