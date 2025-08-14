Himachal's Havoc: Cloudbursts and Floods Bring Destruction
Devastating cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, closing 472 roads, damaging property, and causing fatalities. Key areas affected include Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts. Authorities report significant losses, highlighting the severe impact of the monsoon season on infrastructure and safety across the region.
Cloudbursts and flash floods have severely impacted several districts in Himachal Pradesh, closing 472 roads, damaging homes, and even causing a fatality, as reported by state officials on Thursday.
The inaccessible roads include key routes such as National Highways 305 and NH-505, with heavy closures reported in Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Sirmaur. The State Emergency Operation Centre noted that numerous natural disasters since Wednesday evening have included cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.
Tragic events unfolded as a young woman was killed by a boulder in Shimla, and another individual remains missing after the Parvati river surged. Authorities are responding to widespread damage, and urgent measures have been taken, including the evacuation of affected areas and the suspension of educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
