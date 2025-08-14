Flood Fury in Punjab: Villages Struggle as Rivers Overflow
Heavy rain in Punjab has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas and villages near the Beas river. Authorities are relocating residents to relief centers. Farmers protest for better water management, while officials assure support. Emergency measures are underway to prevent damage and provide essential supplies.
- Country:
- India
The relentless rainfall in Punjab's catchment areas has resulted in significant flooding, affecting low-lying areas and villages near the Beas river in Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala district, officials reported on Thursday.
Authorities have urged the people of the Mand region to move to a relief center at a government school, which is equipped with essentials like dry ration, clean water, and medicines, according to Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal.
In the midst of growing tensions, Hoshiarpur's situation remains critical with submerged farmland, while agitated farmers in Ferozepur district staged protests at the Hussainiwala barrage, demanding additional gates be opened to divert surplus water and save crops.
(With inputs from agencies.)