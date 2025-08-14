Flood Fury in Punjab: Villages Struggle as Rivers Overflow

The relentless rainfall in Punjab's catchment areas has resulted in significant flooding, affecting low-lying areas and villages near the Beas river in Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala district, officials reported on Thursday.

Authorities have urged the people of the Mand region to move to a relief center at a government school, which is equipped with essentials like dry ration, clean water, and medicines, according to Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal.

In the midst of growing tensions, Hoshiarpur's situation remains critical with submerged farmland, while agitated farmers in Ferozepur district staged protests at the Hussainiwala barrage, demanding additional gates be opened to divert surplus water and save crops.

