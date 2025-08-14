Transforming Mumbai: BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project Delivers New Homes

In a significant development for Mumbai's urban landscape, over 550 families have been handed keys to new homes under the ambitious BDD Chawl redevelopment project. The initiative, championed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marks a pivotal step in preserving the city's heritage while modernizing its infrastructure.

The project, executed by MHADA alongside Tata Projects and Capacit'e Infraprojects, replaces centuries-old dilapidated Chawls with 33 high-rise towers. These towers now house modern 2BHK apartments, each with a 500 square feet area, setting a new standard for affordable housing in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the importance of holding onto these residences, likening their value to gold. Echoing this sentiment, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar suggested legislative measures to prevent early resale, ensuring the continued domicile of Mumbai's Marathi community in these revitalized neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)