Left Menu

Peril in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Triggers Catastrophic Flash Floods

A massive cloudburst in Kishtwar's Chosoti village sparked flash floods, leaving 46 dead and several injured. Rescuers have extracted 167 people; operations are ongoing with police, Army, and SDRF aid. Authorities are on high alert, establishing control rooms to safeguard against further weather-induced disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:01 IST
Peril in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Triggers Catastrophic Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kishtwar district's Chosoti village, emergency rescue operations have intensified following a devastating cloudburst that triggered fatal flash floods. The calamity has claimed at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel, while rescue teams fight against time to recover trapped individuals.

Amid rigorous relief efforts, 167 people have been retrieved from the debris, with 38 in critical condition. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh are directly managing rescue operations, ensuring coordinated action at all impacted locations.

Authorities have put district subdivisions on high alert and activated help stations, especially in remote flood-prone regions. Police and military forces are extending medical aid and essentials to affected families as citizens are urged to stay cautious and informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025