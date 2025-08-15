Peril in Kishtwar: Cloudburst Triggers Catastrophic Flash Floods

In Kishtwar district's Chosoti village, emergency rescue operations have intensified following a devastating cloudburst that triggered fatal flash floods. The calamity has claimed at least 46 lives, including two CISF personnel, while rescue teams fight against time to recover trapped individuals.

Amid rigorous relief efforts, 167 people have been retrieved from the debris, with 38 in critical condition. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh are directly managing rescue operations, ensuring coordinated action at all impacted locations.

Authorities have put district subdivisions on high alert and activated help stations, especially in remote flood-prone regions. Police and military forces are extending medical aid and essentials to affected families as citizens are urged to stay cautious and informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)