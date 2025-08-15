King Fire Rages Through LA County as Crews Battle to Contain Blaze

Firefighters, supported by aerial resources, are racing against time to contain a wildfire that erupted on Thursday morning in northwestern Los Angeles County. Known as the King Fire, the blaze began around 1 am and has scorched about 2.5 square kilometers of dry brush surrounding Interstate 5.

Residents in nearby RV parks have been instructed to shelter in place, while evacuation warnings have been issued for several remote homes. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that the inferno is 20 percent contained, as crews continue battling flames under challenging conditions.

The California Highway Patrol has temporarily closed parts of the highway and nearby roads as the fire continues spreading rapidly. The surrounding region, known for recreational activities, is facing increased wildfire risk due to prolonged dry conditions warned by the National Weather Service.