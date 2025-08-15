Left Menu

Tragedy at Chositi: Relief Efforts Amidst Himalayan Havoc

Relief operations resumed in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a devastating cloudburst in Chositi village during the Machail Mata yatra. At least 46 died, many are missing, and numerous structures were demolished. Rescue teams, led by local officials, face challenging conditions amid ongoing rains and damaged infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 06:35 IST
Tragedy at Chositi: Relief Efforts Amidst Himalayan Havoc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue and relief operations resumed in Kishtwar district's Chositi village as efforts continue to locate survivors after a catastrophic cloudburst. The downpour coincided with the annual Machail Mata yatra, a pilgrimage attracting thousands, leading to increased casualties and missing persons.

With rain hampering efforts, a multi-agency team including police, army, and volunteer forces are utilizing heavy machinery to navigate the treacherous terrain and clear extensive debris. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and other officials are on-site, supervising these efforts amid growing concerns of a rising death toll.

The Himalayan region's vulnerability was starkly highlighted, with comparisons drawn to recent flash floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. This tragedy underscores the need for strengthened disaster preparedness across these fragile landscapes, as global climate patterns continue to intensify.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025