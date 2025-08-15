Tragedy at Chositi: Relief Efforts Amidst Himalayan Havoc

Rescue and relief operations resumed in Kishtwar district's Chositi village as efforts continue to locate survivors after a catastrophic cloudburst. The downpour coincided with the annual Machail Mata yatra, a pilgrimage attracting thousands, leading to increased casualties and missing persons.

With rain hampering efforts, a multi-agency team including police, army, and volunteer forces are utilizing heavy machinery to navigate the treacherous terrain and clear extensive debris. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma and other officials are on-site, supervising these efforts amid growing concerns of a rising death toll.

The Himalayan region's vulnerability was starkly highlighted, with comparisons drawn to recent flash floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. This tragedy underscores the need for strengthened disaster preparedness across these fragile landscapes, as global climate patterns continue to intensify.