Left Menu

Stalemate in Geneva: Global Plastics Treaty Talks Hit Roadblock

International negotiations in Geneva aimed at establishing a global treaty to combat plastic pollution ended without agreement. While some countries pushed for binding limits on plastic production, opposition from fossil fuel-producing nations led to an impasse, hindering progress towards a comprehensive plastic pollution solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:25 IST
Stalemate in Geneva: Global Plastics Treaty Talks Hit Roadblock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fifth round of international talks in Geneva concluded without reaching a global plastic pollution treaty, as nations failed to agree on binding production limits. The proposed draft lacked stringent measures, drawing criticism from several countries.

Negotiators, representing 185 countries, spent the night at the UN headquarters attempting to reconcile differing priorities. Some nations advocated for aggressive actions such as curbing plastic production, while countries relying heavily on fossil fuels sought to prioritize recycling, waste management, and voluntary commitments.

The negotiations, ongoing since 2022, aim to tackle the United Nations' identified 'plastic pollution crisis,' which poses threats to the environment and human health. Despite the ambitious efforts, deep divisions, especially from major oil producers against binding measures, impeded an accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025