Stalemate in Geneva: Global Plastics Treaty Talks Hit Roadblock

The fifth round of international talks in Geneva concluded without reaching a global plastic pollution treaty, as nations failed to agree on binding production limits. The proposed draft lacked stringent measures, drawing criticism from several countries.

Negotiators, representing 185 countries, spent the night at the UN headquarters attempting to reconcile differing priorities. Some nations advocated for aggressive actions such as curbing plastic production, while countries relying heavily on fossil fuels sought to prioritize recycling, waste management, and voluntary commitments.

The negotiations, ongoing since 2022, aim to tackle the United Nations' identified 'plastic pollution crisis,' which poses threats to the environment and human health. Despite the ambitious efforts, deep divisions, especially from major oil producers against binding measures, impeded an accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)