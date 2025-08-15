Swedes Urged to Conserve Water Amid Historic Heatwave in Stockholm

Authorities in Stockholm have urged residents to conserve water following an unprecedented heatwave that swept through the region. Record temperatures have significantly impacted the water supply, causing Stockholm's city officials to issue water-saving instructions to locals.

Residents of the capital and surrounding communities have been advised to shorten shower durations, refrain from filling swimming pools, and stop watering their gardens and washing cars. This comes as Stockholm grapples with reduced water levels in Lake Malaren, a key drinking water source for two million people.

Experts warn that such extreme weather events, tied to global warming, are becoming increasingly common and severe. Scientists indicate July was the hottest in parts of Sweden for a century, with high temperatures also affecting Norway and Finland, prompting appeals for voluntary water use reduction.