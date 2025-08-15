Left Menu

Southern Europe Battles Blazing Infernos Amidst Religious Celebrations

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal, and Greece rage on during the Feast of the Assumption, as firefighters struggle against high temperatures and challenging conditions. Spain combats 14 major fires, Portugal extends its state of alert, and Greece experiences evacuations on Chios island. EU firefighting support is activated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Firefighters in Southern Europe are confronting a daunting challenge as wildfires sweep across Spain, Portugal, and Greece during the significant religious feast of the Assumption. An ongoing heat wave and arid conditions complicate efforts to control the blazes, prompting emergency personnel to work tirelessly over the holiday weekend.

In Spain, 14 significant fires continue to burn, with the national weather agency AEMET issuing a warning for extreme fire risk as temperatures soar. The Galicia region is particularly affected, with infrastructure disruptions including closed highways and suspended high-speed rail services.

Portugal and Greece are also grappling with escalating fire threats. Portugal has deployed nearly 4,000 firefighters and requested aid from the EU's civil protection mechanism. Meanwhile, in Greece, ongoing fires on the island of Chios have led to evacuations, although a temporary lull in high winds has provided some relief to the firefighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

